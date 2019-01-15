Federal court blocks Trump administration's plan to add a citizenship question to 2020 census

A federal court in New York on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration's plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The decision is a win for civil rights groups who argued that the addition of the question onto the decennial survey, which is used to apportion congressional districts, would disenfranchise minority groups.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had argued that the question was necessary in order to uphold certain provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Ross originally claimed that his decision was based on a recommendation from the Justice Department. Documents later showed that Ross had solicited that recommendation despite earlier objections from officials in the department.

In striking down the proposed question, the court held that Ross's justification for including it was a sham.

"It follows that a court cannot sustain agency action founded on a pretextual or sham justification that conceals the true 'basis' for the decision," U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman wrote.

The Commerce Department has said that the changing explanations supplement, rather than contradict, Ross's original version of events.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, and ultimately the battle could make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court in November agreed to review whether Ross could be deposed about his reasons for adding the citizenship question. It was not immediately clear what the effect of Tuesday's decision would be on arguments in that case scheduled to take place next month.

Ruling from Manhattan, Furman agreed with the plaintiffs in the case, which included civil rights groups, 18 states and 15 cities. He said that adding the question to the census would likely prevent possibly millions of people from being counted, primarily among those who live in households containing noncitizens and Hispanic people.

"That undercount, in turn, will translate into a loss of political power and funds, among other harms," Furman wrote.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.