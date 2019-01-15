Gillette draws fire for #MeToo commercial that challenges 'toxic masculinity'

Gillette has come under fire after releasing a commercial that draws on the #MeToo movement to challenge "toxic masculinity."

In the ad, the razor brand — a subsidiary of global giant Proctor & Gamble — calls out "bullying," "sexual harassment" and "toxic masculinity," and questions: "Is this the best a man can get?" The campaign goes on to encourage men to hold one another accountable for their behavior.

Gillette said on its website it was time brands acknowledged the role they played in influencing culture.

"As a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man," the company said.