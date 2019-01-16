Cramer Remix: You'll want to own this stock when the company gets its groove back 57 Mins Ago | 01:04

The "great puzzle" of the struggling UPS will likely resolve itself once the company issues its next earnings report at the end of January, CNBC's Jim Cramer told a caller on Wednesday.

Shares of UPS have lost 27 percent in value in the last 12 months. But Cramer, host of "Mad Money," figured the struggling stock would bounce back for one simple reason: people "love" the old-line shipping giant.

"We love our UPS salesperson. We love our UPS relationship," he said. "[The stock] yields 3.75 percent. I would actually buy some ahead [of the quarter], and then if it drops and you can get it at a 4 percent yield, I would buy more. Because this company is going to straighten itself out, and when it does, it's going to go much higher."

Cramer also highlighted three "retail winners" that have been outperforming their somewhat fragmented sector.

