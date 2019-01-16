Cramer Remix: You'll want to own this stock when the company gets its groove back   

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down the potential behind struggling shipping giant UPS.
  • The "Mad Money" host also talks Fortnite with the CEO of a company helping the game run smoothly.
  • In the lightning round, Cramer shares his favorite stocks in the discount retail space.
The "great puzzle" of the struggling UPS will likely resolve itself once the company issues its next earnings report at the end of January, CNBC's Jim Cramer told a caller on Wednesday.

Shares of UPS have lost 27 percent in value in the last 12 months. But Cramer, host of "Mad Money," figured the struggling stock would bounce back for one simple reason: people "love" the old-line shipping giant.

"We love our UPS salesperson. We love our UPS relationship," he said. "[The stock] yields 3.75 percent. I would actually buy some ahead [of the quarter], and then if it drops and you can get it at a 4 percent yield, I would buy more. Because this company is going to straighten itself out, and when it does, it's going to go much higher."

Cramer also highlighted three "retail winners" that have been outperforming their somewhat fragmented sector.

Big bank bounce?

Goldman Sachs
Ramin Talaie | Getty Images

Cramer says the stock market's recent lift off its lows can be attributed to one key sector: the banks.

"When you look at this incredible nine-day run in the financial stocks, there's really only one way to interpret it: the banks are leading this market's charge out of the bear-den abyss," he said Wednesday after investment giant Goldman Sachs' stock posted its best trading day in 10 years.

The surge stemmed in part from sharply better-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, and partly from the "severe" selling that hit bank stocks in the fourth quarter of 2018, Cramer said.

He thinks investors can still buy the banks here, though.

Merger mania: Here to stay?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The recent surge in U.S. dealmaking activity is a byproduct of stocks becoming too cheap to ignore in the tail-end of 2018, Cramer argues.

Speaking after stocks rose Wednesday on strong earnings from top banks, Cramer said "stocks got too mutilated" in the months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that more interest rate hikes were on the horizon.

After Powell's remarks in October, the market saw a multi-month breakdown. But the start of 2019 seemed to breathe new life into stocks as investors witnessed a wave of high-profile mergers and acquisitions.

Just since the start of the new year, at least four massive, market-moving deals have been struck on Wall Street.

New Relic CEO on how company helps Fortnite run smoothly

Lew Cirne, CEO, New Relic
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Lew Cirne, CEO, New Relic

You may not have heard of New Relic, but you've probably heard of one of the software analytics company's newest clients: Fortnite maker Epic Games.

New Relic, a cloud-based operator that helps companies monitor their websites and apps in real time, does just that for Fortnite, the company's founder and CEO, Lew Cirne, told Cramer in a Wednesday interview.

"If that game's not working, millions of people know about it and the company is affected," the CEO said. "So they rely on New Relic's platform to see everything in real time, how that game is performing. It's a very complex piece of software that has to work flawlessly in real time, and we measure everything going on in that game so that the builders of Fortnite [can] keep it running for millions of people, 24/7."

San Francisco recap: Cramer's GlaxoSmithKline interview

Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer of Glaxosmithkline Plc.
Luke MacGregor | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer of Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Of Cramer's many interview at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco last week, one interview had "the most surprising revelation" of all, the "Mad Money" host said.

That interview was with Emma Walmsley, the CEO of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. For years, the Advil and Sensodyne parent had "a stock that's been dead money," essentially a bond-market equivalent with a 5 percent yield, Cramer said.

"But now, it's suddenly become a contender" thanks to Walmsley's bold plan to revamp the company, splitting up the consumer and prescription franchises to create value, Cramer said.

"I think it's a game-changer," he said Wednesday. "I want you to buy [the stock]."

Lightning round: Bang for your buck?

In Cramer's lightning round, he raced through his responses to callers' stock questions:

TJX Companies Inc.: "Winner winner, chicken dinner! I like that stock very much, along with Ross Stores, Burlington, [and] Ollie's. There. That's a couple of great ones. And, by the way, Five [Below], which my charitable trust owns."

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.: "[Go for] Prologis, if you want [to invest in that space]. This has … a cannabis angle, and people are too excited about it. They're just too excited about it. Cannabis is exciting, but I like to invest in things that make me money."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Goldman Sachs and Five Below.

