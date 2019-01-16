Executive Edge

In this bull market, Information Technology stocks have performed best during Q4 earnings seasons

Earnings reporting season for Q4 2018 results is off and running this week.

The major financial institutions are first out of the gate.

Over the past decade, the composite S&P Financials Sector has been the worst-performing of the major market sectors, straight through from the beginning to the end of fourth quarter earnings season.

Defensive sectors like Healthcare and Consumer Staples are top-performers at the beginning of the season.

But it's the Information Technology Sector that ultimately ends up as the Q4 season winner, by a healthy margin.

