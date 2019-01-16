These 3 software companies are good bets during a slowdown, says Morgan Stanley

Stephen Brashear | Getty Images
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella smiles during the question and answer portion of the Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting in Bellevue, Wash., on Nov. 28, 2018.
Nuveen managing director and head of global equities research Stephanie Link owns Microsoft, but given its sheer size she thinks gains may be muted going forward.
"I think the law of large numbers and tough compares makes it a little bit harder of a set-up for 2019, and it's very well owned. I still own it, but it's the one on the margin, the one I've actually been trimming," she said.
In the software space she prefers Salesforce, which she also owns.
"I don't think they've made any kind of runway … in terms of international growth, and I think that's your real upside," she argued.
Weiss has a $178 target on Salesforce, so he's anticipating a nearly 20 percent gain for 2019.
As the broader market, and tech in particular, sold off at the end of 2018, Palo Alto Networks slid more than its peers. It's currently trading in correction territory, after falling more than 16 percent from its 52-week high of $239.50 in September.
But "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer says he "loves" the stock and believes it will turn a corner as cyber security spending increases.
Weiss has a $266 target on shares of Palo Alto Networks, which is nearly 33 percent above where it was trading Tuesday.
Disclosure: Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Stephanie Link owns shares of Microsoft and Salesforce. Pete Najarian owns shares of Microsoft. Joe Terranova owns shares of Microsoft.