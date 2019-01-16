These 3 software companies are good bets during a slowdown, says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley: these are the best software names to own 20 Hours Ago | 03:42

The firm has an overweight rating on all three stocks. As part of the call, Weiss raised his target on Microsoft to $140, tying him for the most bullish target on the street, according to FactSet estimates.

Microsoft closed at $105 on Tuesday, so Weiss sees a more than 33 percent gain ahead for the stock.

Investitute co-founder Pete Najarian owns Microsoft and believes the company's hybrid cloud and diversification into other businesses will drive the stock higher.

"I've loved Microsoft for so long because Satya Nadella stepped in there and said you know the focus is on cloud and recurring revenue, those two things. That was the mandate that started in 2014 when he took over. Then they made that buy of LinkedIn. This is a company that is eating away at what AWS already has," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova echoed Najarian's point, arguing that because Microsoft doesn't specialize in one particular product, it is poised to outperform in the years to come.

"For large cap technology I think this is the most diversified company," he said. "You really don't even know what it is exactly that they stand out for. The other companies stand out for something. They [Microsoft] are completely diversified," he added.

Shares of Microsoft have climbed nearly 19 percent over the last year, compared to the S&P's almost 6 percent drop.

At certain points last year the tech giant was even the most valuable US company. It is currently number two, behind Amazon.