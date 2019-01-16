Iranian hackers have congregated since at least 2002 in online forums to share tips on the best ways to create successful cyberattacks.

Those conversations have given birth to some of the most significant global cybersecurity incidents, including devastating attacks on Saudi Aramco, attacks against the public-facing websites of large banks and espionage campaigns on a wide range of Western targets, according to new research by cybersecurity intelligence firm Recorded Future.

Among the findings in the report: