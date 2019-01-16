Pearson sees cost cuts bearing fruit as digital push advances

British education publisher Pearson said on Wednesday it expects higher savings from cost cuts as it goes through a major restructuring to focus on and ramp up digital content.

The FTSE 100 company, which has cut thousands of jobs and sold assets, including the Financial Times, has been expanding into new areas such as providing online academic programs and supporting virtual schools that are used by home-schooled pupils or those who want to learn subjects not taught at schools.

The company now expects annual cost savings to be higher than 330 million pounds ($424.31 million) by the end of 2019. It had previously forecast cutting about 300 million pounds in costs every year between 2017 and 2020.

However, the company expects one-off restructuring costs to rise to around 330 million pounds, ahead of its original plan of 300 million pounds. Shares were down by 4 percent in early deals on Wednesday.