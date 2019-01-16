House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, citing the ongoing government shutdown, urged President Donald Trump in a letter Wednesday to either reschedule his State of the Union address set for later this month or to deliver it in writing to Congress.

Pelosi, D-Calif., in her letter noted "security concerns" related to the partial shutdown's effect on the U.S. Secret Service, which provides security for the president's annual in-person address to a joint session of Congress.

"Both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now — with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs," wrote Pelosi.

"And since the start of modern budgeting in Fiscal Year 1977, a State of the Union address has never been delivered during a government shutdown," wrote the speaker.

The letter comes as Pelosi and other Democratic leaders in Congress have been ocked in a political battle of wills with Trump over his demand for funding for a wall on the border with Mexico.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address on Jan. 29.

"Sadly, given the security concerns and unless the government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for your to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to Congress on January 29th," Pelosi wrote.

She noted that the Constitution "calls for the President to 'from time to time given to the Congress Information of the State of the Union."

But Pelosi also pointed out that "during the 19th Century and up until the presidency of Woodrow Wilson, these annual State of the Union messages were delivered to Congress in writing."

After President John Adams gave his State of the Union address in 1800, President Thomas Jefferson discontinued the practice of speaking directly to Congress in person.

Wilson resumed the practice in 1913. It has been the norm for presidents since then to give their State of the Union in person each year, with rare exceptions.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC about Pelosi's letter.

The current shutdown is the result of Congress's inability to pass a short-term funding bill to for the government that Trump would be willing to sign.

The president has insisted that such a bill contain more than $5 billion in funding to build a border wall. Democrats have refused to agree with that demand.

Read House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's letter to President Trump here