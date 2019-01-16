Finance

Rep. Maxine Waters pledges 'many hearings' into bank conduct and targets Trump's chief of staff

  • Rep. Maxine Waters pledges that the House Financial Services Committee she chairs will scrutinize the actions of big banks.
  • In addition, she promises a probe into the actions of Mick Mulvaney when he was head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaking at the CNBC Capital Exchange event in Washington, D.C. on July 25th, 2018. 
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaking at the CNBC Capital Exchange event in Washington, D.C. on July 25th, 2018. 

Rep. Maxine Waters kicked off her chairmanship of the House Financial Services Committee by vowing that it will hold "many hearings" into bank conduct.

The California Democrat said those hearings would include a probe into the activities of Mick Mulvaney while he was acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to reports from Dow Jones. Mulvaney is now the acting White House chief of staff.

"The time for accountability for his actions is about to begin," she said in a speech at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank in Washington, according to the report.

Rep. Waters says she will resist bank regulation rollbacks
Rep. Waters says she will resist bank regulation rollbacks   

In addition to the threat against big banks, Waters said credit reporting agencies also would be scrutinized in the wake of the Equifax hacking scandal. The agency reported in 2017 that hackers had compromised personal information on more than 147 million Americans.

Waters' remarks followed through on a pledge she made during a House hearing in November, when she said that the deregulation actions taken by the Trump administration over the past two years would halt.

As for new legislation, the committee will have a difficult time. The Senate remains in Republican hands, and President Donald Trump holds veto power over any efforts to change direction.

"The committee has no chance of getting legislation enacted, but it has subpoena power and will make life miserable for industry execs with endless hearings," Greg Valliere, chief global strategist for Horizon Investments, said in a note.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...