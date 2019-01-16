Rep. Maxine Waters pledges 'many hearings' into bank conduct and targets Trump's chief of staff

Rep. Maxine Waters kicked off her chairmanship of the House Financial Services Committee by vowing that it will hold "many hearings" into bank conduct.

The California Democrat said those hearings would include a probe into the activities of Mick Mulvaney while he was acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to reports from Dow Jones. Mulvaney is now the acting White House chief of staff.

"The time for accountability for his actions is about to begin," she said in a speech at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank in Washington, according to the report.