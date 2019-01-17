Air Force grants 3D rocket printer Relativity Space a 'premier' launch pad in Florida

Relativity Space, a three-year-old start-up that aims to build rockets using 3D printers, announced a contract Thursday with the U.S. Air Force to build and operate a launch facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

"Cape Canaveral is the premier launch site in the U.S.," Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC.

The five-year "multi-user" agreement means Relativity can begin operating out of Launch Complex 16, or LC-16, the historic location of hundreds of American space launches. There is no monetary exchange or lease payment to the Air Force for this contract. The agreement includes an option to extend for an exclusive 20-year term.

"We have a very clear path toward having this be an exclusive use site for us in the future," Ellis said.