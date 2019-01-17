Air Force grants 3D rocket printer Relativity Space a 'premier' launch pad in Florida

He called the site a "significant investment," although he said LC-16 solves a massive problem: Time. It would take about four years to build Relativity's own launchpad from scratch, Ellis estimated.
LC-16 also comes with "significant payload processing and other auxiliary facilities," Ellis added."Our long term vision is of 3-D printing rockets on Mars," Ellis said.
Relativity has raised more than $45 million in venture capital from investors like Social Capital, Playground Global and even Mark Cuban. It has built one of the world's largest 3-D printers, called Stargate, as well as developed its own rocket engine called Aeon 1, which has been tested more than 124 times.
The rocket company now inhabits more than 60,000 square feet of real estate with 60 employees. Relativity only had 10,000 square feet of space and 14 people on its payroll a year ago, Ellis said, making its progress "blindingly fast."
One of Relativity's high profile hires was Tim Buzza joining as an advisor last year. Buzza comes from a rich rocket heritage. He was leader of advanced development at Boeing, vice president for years at SpaceX, and VP of launch for Virgin Orbit.
"We've in many ways had our pick of people in the industry," Ellis said. But it's getting a little cramped at Relativity's headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Ellis said the search is on for a new L.A. headquarters.
Relativity already has a 20-year leasing agreement with NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi to test fire its rocket engines. The contract gives Relativity access to four robust testing chambers at Stennis.