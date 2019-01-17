Treasury yields fall amid worries over China's economy, Brexit uncertainty

U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday amid worries over China's economy and Brexit uncertainty,

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.718 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 3.064 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

On Wednesday, China's central bank made its biggest ever daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations, pumping $82.73 billion into the banking system. The news came after comments from the Chinese state planner and Premier Li Keqiang suggested the country would inject more stimulus amid concerns of a slowdown in economic growth.

Such concerns appeared to weigh on investor sentiment Thursday. Recent data has shown signs of weakness in China's economy, a sensitive issue as Beijing tries to resolve its trade dispute with the Trump administration over the course of a 90-day tariffs truce. The two countries have targeted each other's economies with new duties on billions of dollars' worth of imports.