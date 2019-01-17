Big expectations for Netflix earnings after the bell — here's what major analysts are predicting

All eyes will be watching Netflix Thursday as the streaming giant reports earnings after the bell.

The company raised prices earlier this week 13 to 18 percent with most analysts and investors cheering the move. Since then Goldman raised their price forecast to $420 from $400 and Thursday morning, Guggenheim upped their price target to $400 from $370.

The price increase caused the shares to soar and the stock is now up more than 30 percent this year going into the numbers.

Here's what some of the other analysts say to look for: