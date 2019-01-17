Farmer frustrated over government shutdown as bills pile up and his loan is delayed

Tens of thousands of furloughed federal workers have been recalled in the midst of the longest shutdown in U.S. history — in some cases, by expanding the definition of essential services.

After 27 days of a partial federal government shutdown, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue ordered 2,500 employees on Wednesday to open half the Farm Service Agency offices around the country.

It would be a three-day window with limited services available.

The FSA provides crop insurance and serves as a lender of last resort for farmers on the brink of going belly up.

Produce grower George Fetzer showed up at the agency Thursday in an effort to keep his Valley View Farms afloat.

"The weather last year wiped me out. I lost all my pumpkins, all my fall crops. I lost $40,000 in retail and for small guy like me, I can't afford that. All I wanted to do was get a loan to pay my bills off."

Fetzer expected to close on his loan in December. But the shutdown prevented him from getting the final paperwork. He was hoping to close this week, but he had no luck.

"I can't get my money because they don't have the funding," he told CNBC outside an FSA office in Hackettstown, New Jersey.