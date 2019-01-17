Nike's gamble and social media regulation

In the wake of Nike's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign, the company just did it. The major retailer featured former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its ad campaign with the message: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." Has the Kaepernick gamble paid off?

Plus, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey went to Capitol Hill for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing as questions over regulation and censorship on social media continue to linger.

Jon Fortt sat down with Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer Prize-winning contributor to the New York Times Magazine to discuss all that is going down. Joining the program later is Ellen Pao, CEO of Project Include and former CEO of Reddit.