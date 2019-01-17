Sears announces Lampert's hedge fund, ESL, as winning bid in bankruptcy court auction

Sears said Thursday that Chairman Eddie Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, is the winning bidder in the company's bankruptcy auction, keeping the company alive.

"We are pleased to have reached a deal that would provide a path for Sears to emerge from the Chapter 11 process," the board's restructuring committee said in a press release.

Subject to court approval, ESL will acquire substantially all of Sears' remaining assets, which includes 425 stores, for about $5.2 billion.

A hearing to approve this deal is now set to take place on Feb. 1, Sears said. Provided everything goes through, a deal would then close on or about Feb. 8.

Sears' unsecured creditors are opposed to the bid, people familiar with situation have said. They have said there may be claims against Sears for deals done under Lampert's tenure as CEO and its largest shareholder, which include Sears' spinoff of Lands' End in 2014 and transactions with Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust Lampert created through some Sears' properties a year later.

If the unsecured creditors formally object to ESL's bid, the bankruptcy judge will need to assess the merits of their claim on Feb. 1.

The judge overseeing Sears' bankruptcy, Judge Robert Drain, has so far shown a propensity to keeping Sears alive. After disagreements between Sears and ESL in an auction for the the retailer earlier this week left both parties thinking the deal was dead, Judge Drain encouraged the parties to resume talks. Ultimately, Sears and ESL were able to come to a resolution in the early hours of Wednesday morning.