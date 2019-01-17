'Smoooth Dogg': Snoop Dogg just backed a Swedish online payments unicorn

Klarna, known for its "Smoooth Payments" slogan, has dubbed the 47-year-old music artist "Smoooth Dogg" as part of the campaign.

A video ad posted to Klarna's YouTube channel shows the rapper at a "coronation" where he is presented with a set of bling emblazoned with the 'Smoooth Dogg" name.

"I've been looking for an opportunity to expand my tech investment portfolio to Europe and seeing the way Klarna operates and how they challenge the status quo, I think it's a match made in heaven. I'm very excited about this partnership," Snoop Dogg said in a statement Thursday.

Klarna, founded in 2005, provides payment solutions for consumers and merchants. It has 60 million shoppers and 100,000 merchants using the platform, and is available in 14 countries.