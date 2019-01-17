Defense

Trump calls for enhanced missile defenses, stressing evolving threats from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran

  • President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled the first overhaul of American missile defense doctrine in nearly a decade at the Pentagon.
  • Known as the missile defense review, the unclassified report, which was expected last year, is believed to have been delayed because of sensitivities about how to frame threats posed by China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
  • The 108-page report emphasizes the need for a "comprehensive approach to missile defense against rogue state and regional missile threats," and calls for the development of new technologies to its system in the future.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Feb. 20, 2016, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
U.S. Air Force photo
"Our goal is simple, to ensure that we can detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States anywhere, anytime, anyplace," Trump said.

Trump's speech at the Pentagon marked his first public comments since four American troops were killed in northern Syria in a suicide bombing for which the radical militant group ISIS took responsibility.

The president also took time at the beginning of his remarks to address the ongoing clash over border security funding that has has resulted in the longest government shutdown on record.

"We need strong borders. We need strong barriers and walls. Nothing else is going to work," Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks during the missile defense review announcement at the Pentagon on January 17, 2019.
Department of Defense
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Vice President Mike Pence both stressed the need to enhance America's missile defense systems in remarks preceding Trump.

"Our nation does not seek adversaries, but we will not ignore them either," Shanahan said.

The report delves into new technologies being developed by a number of the world's biggest military regimes. A summary of the document notes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's missile systems have given the isolated state "the capability to strike U.S. territories, including Guam, U.S. forces abroad, and allies in the Pacific Ocean."

In 2017, North Korea launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and threatened to send more missiles into the waters near Guam. Since 2011, Kim has fired more than 90 missiles and conducted four nuclear weapons tests, which is more than what his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, launched over a period of 27 years.

While Trump has worked to thaw relations with Kim over the last year, including through an unprecedented face-to-face meeting in Singapore, North Korea is reportedly still working on new missile development projects. As it stands, North Korea remains the only nation to test nuclear weapons in this century.

In his remarks, Trump congratulated himself for progress he says is being made in Iran, another country identified in the report as an evolving threat.

"What we've done to Iran since I've become president is rather miraculous," Trump said. "I ended the horrible, weak Iran nuclear deal and I will tell you Iran is a much different country today than it was two years ago. It's not the same and it won't be the same and I do believe they want to talk."