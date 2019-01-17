US officials debate lifting tariffs on China to get a trade deal: WSJ

U.S. officials are reportedly debating lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to give Beijing a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed lifting all or some of the tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people close to the matter. The goal is to push forward trade talks and get China's support for longer-term reform.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, however, is resisting the idea, worried that it could be considered a sign of weakness, the sources said.

Stocks reacted swiftly to the report, bouncing higher in mid-afternoon trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 245 points, or 1 percent, but then settled back.

The U.S. and China have been meeting to hammer out trade issues after both sides launched tariffs at each other last year. The U.S. imposed duties on $250 billion of Chinese goods and threatened to add more. But President Trump agreed to leave 10 percent tariffs on some $200 billion of goods in place this month rather than raise them to 25 percent as planned. China also slapped its own duties on U.S. imports but later in the year agreed to purchase U.S. agricultural and other products.

A Treasury spokesman working with the trade team told CNBC, talks are "nowhere near completion."

"Neither Secretary Mnuchin nor Ambassador Lighthizer have made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with China," the spokesman said. "This an ongoing process with the Chinese that is nowhere near completion."

The WSJ notes that Trump has sided with Lighthizer in past China discussions but that he has made it clear he wants a deal, pressing Lighthizer to deliver.

