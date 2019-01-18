Boom's founders hope its 55-seater plane will be 30 percent more efficient and 30 times quieter than the Concorde.
In early January, the Colorado based company Boom Supersonic reportedly closed a $100 million series-B investment round to support the development of its mach 2.2 airliner, Overture. Total funding for Boom now stands at $141 million.
Boom says that it's supersonic demonstrator plane, the XB-1, will break the sound barrier in 2019 for the first time and will reach Mach 2.2 shortly thereafter in subsequent testing.