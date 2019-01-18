In 2020 Democratic race for the White House, virtually all the barriers are gone

One by one, barriers to entry have fallen away. And now, in Democratic presidential politics, there are effectively none.

Until the 2008 campaign, when Hillary Clinton lost to Barack Obama, only men had a realistic shot at their party's nomination for the White House. This year, at least four women have serious prospects.

Until 2008, only whites had a shot. This year, at least two African-Americans and one Latino do.

Affluent donors no longer wield veto power. The digital revolution has so up-ended campaign finance that previously-unknown politicians who become viral stars can rapidly build familiarity, poll standing and presidential-size treasuries.