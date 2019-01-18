JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon gets raise to $31 million after bank posts record earnings for 2018

J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon got a 5 percent bump — $2 million — in his pay last year following record annual earnings for the company.

Dimon's full compensation for 2018 totaled $31 million, up from $29 million, according to an Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Thursday. The compensation includes a base salary of $1.5 million and $29.5 million from performance-based incentives, the filing says.

J.P. Morgan Chase reported a record yearly profit for 2018 earlier this week, with its annual earnings per share coming in at $9.

In a statement, Dimon said the company last year posted "record revenue and net income, even without the impact of tax reform. Each line of business grew revenue and net income for the year, while continuing to make significant investments in products, people and technology, demonstrating the power of the platform."

The bank, however, also posted its first quarterly earnings miss in 15 quarters this week, as its fixed-income trading business suffered from a sharp spike in market volatility to end 2018.

The shares lost 9 percent in 2018.

