R. Kelly, Sony reported to be parting ways

R. Kelly has been dropped by Sony Music, according to reports in Variety and Billboard.

The news comes after Lifetime's documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" aired earlier this month. In it, several women accuse the rapper of sexual misconduct.

Sony Music did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A protest occurred Wednesday outside of Sony's New York headquarters with people calling for the label to dissolve its relationship with R. Kelly. In recent weeks, a plane with a banner stating, "RCA/Sony Drop Sexual Predator R. Kelly" flew over the Los Angeles offices. He began his career working for Jive Records in the 1990s. That label was later acquired by a Sony unit. In 2012, he signed with RCA, which also is owned by Sony.

Allegations against the rapper have been circulating for over a decade, and he was acquitted from child pornography charges in 2008. Recently, several artists including Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper have apologized for working with R. Kelly.