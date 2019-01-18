Verizon rejects 'bombastic' competitors in favor of emotion in Super Bowl commercial

When you ask people about phone or internet providers, they are often unable to distinguish between them, according to Verizon's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President Diego Scotti.

"When you talk to consumers about this category, everybody's like 'Well you know in this category everybody is the same.' … No, not everybody's the same, so the point about differentiation as a measure of success for us, is really key," he told CNBC by phone.

Scotti is discussing the company's 2019 Super Bowl ad campaign, an evolution of its 2018 series of commercials thanking first responders — the point being that two-thirds of those responders use Verizon to communicate.

And while some competitors might use "bombastic" techniques to promote themselves (see T-Mobile's magenta-clad Chief Executive John Legere), Scotti's theory is that playing on people's heartstrings will make them think more warmly of the brand, and buy from it.