Millions of Chinese tourists are spurring the growth of mobile pay overseas

Source: Nielsen

Thailand is expected to be the most popular overseas travel destination for Chinese tourists during the Chinese New Year holiday in February, according to travel booking site Ctrip. Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and the U.S. also rank among the top 10 countries for what Ctrip predicts will be 7 million Chinese tourists during the upcoming holiday.

From street peddlers to high-end department stores, mobile pay has taken China by storm. Company promotions, a lack of credit card usage and extensive smartphone penetration helped turn a cash-based society into one in which seemingly everyone scans a QR code with a phone to pay, regardless of age. Transaction volume skyrocketed from around $5 trillion in 2016 to nearly $16 trillion by the first quarter of 2018, according to Analysys data cited in a Hillhouse Capital report.

As Chinese tourists take the mobile pay habit abroad, merchants are adapting quickly. Of those in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand who accept Chinese mobile pay, 88 percent adopted the technology in the last two years, the Nielsen survey found. Of those who accept the payment methods, 40 percent said overall foot traffic increased.

The report also said roughly 60 percent or more of Chinese people surveyed said they used mobile pay during trips last year to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany or Italy.

Overall, more Chinese tourists used mobile pay than cash while traveling last year, the report said. Bank cards did remain the most common payment method, while shopping, accommodation and dining remained the top three spending categories.

To be clear, increased overseas support for the technology doesn't necessarily mean locals will be using it anytime soon. Alipay, for example, requires a Chinese mobile number and bank account. The payment technology works abroad through partnerships with local merchants and companies, such as First Data in North America.

However, just as luxury stores hired Mandarin-speaking staff to serve Chinese tourists, more tourist destinations may feel the need to accept Alipay and WeChat Pay.

"Looking forward, we will support the efforts of more local merchants to connect with Chinese tourists and boost their business growth," Chen Jiayi, head of business operations for Alipay's cross-border business, said in a statement.

Even as China's economy slows, Ctrip's expectation of 7 million outbound travelers this Chinese New Year is up slightly from last year's prediction of 6.5 million.

In addition, data shows more people from smaller cities are interested in traveling overseas. The country's cities are divided into tiers, with Beijing and Shanghai among the first tier and Nanjing and Chengdu among the second.

The Nielsen survey found more tourists from second-tier cities than first-tier ones visited Europe last year and spent an average of $6,006 on outbound travel, up from $472 in 2017.