The effect of geopolitics on global growth worries me most, WEF president says

The impact of tumultuous geopolitical affairs on global growth is one of the biggest concerns for the president of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Speaking to CNBC on the eve of this year's forum in Davos, Switzerland, WEF President Borge Brende said geopolitical conflicts could damage global growth.

"There are many things that concern me but I would say that those geopolitical conflicts can, if not handled the right way, can have a negative impact on growth," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Sunday.

"We're already seeing a slowing of global growth with the negative impact that will have on a lot of people around the world, also when it comes to creating jobs. We're not out of the woods when it comes to jobs, for example in Europe many countries are still facing 20 percent youth unemployment," he noted.