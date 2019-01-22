Asian stocks poised for cautious trading amid concerns about the global economic outlook

The International Monetary Fund reduced its estimate for global growth on Monday, cautioning that the growth momentum seen in recent years is slowing.

The IMF now projects a 3.5 percent growth rate worldwide for 2019 and 3.6 percent for 2020. These are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points below its last forecasts in October — making it the second downturn revision in three months.

"A range of triggers beyond escalating trade tensions could spark a further deterioration in risk sentiment with adverse growth implications, especially given high levels of public and private debt," the Fund said.

These potential triggers include a "no-deal" Brexit for the U.K. and a deeper-than-envisaged slowdown in China. The IMF report comes on the back of China reporting its slowest economic growth in almost three decades.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF, said: "After two years of solid expansion, the world economy is growing more slowly than expected and risks are rising. But even as the economy continues to move ahead ... it is facing significantly higher risks."