US Treasury yields drop as attention turns to global growth concerns

As bond markets open back up for a shorter trading week, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, investors are expected to be turning their attention to the state of the global economy. International markets are showing a downbeat picture on Tuesday, as global growth concerns weigh, with markets in Asia and Europe, along with U.S. futures, all seeing red.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it had revised down its estimates for global growth, with it projecting a 3.5 percent growth rate across the globe this year, and 3.6 percent for 2020.

In October, the institution slashed its forecasts, due to increased trade tariffs between the States and China; and on Monday, it added that the global economic expansion was showing signs of losing momentum.

In the report, the IMF stated that risks to global growth continue to tilt to the downside, with topics such as Brexit, and escalating trade tensions adding to the pressure.

These subjects will of course stay at the forefront of investors' minds, with the future of how the U.K. will leave the European Union still looking uncertain, and trade discussions between China and the U.S., continuing to rumble on.

Speaking of the latter, China appeared to have offered a six-year boost in imports, during recent trade talks with the U.S., officials familiar with the matter told CNBC last week.