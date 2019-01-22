Bonds

US Treasury yields drop as attention turns to global growth concerns

  
  

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was in the red at around 2.753 percent at 4:10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped, trading at 3.071 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

As bond markets open back up for a shorter trading week, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, investors are expected to be turning their attention to the state of the global economy. International markets are showing a downbeat picture on Tuesday, as global growth concerns weigh, with markets in Asia and Europe, along with U.S. futures, all seeing red.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it had revised down its estimates for global growth, with it projecting a 3.5 percent growth rate across the globe this year, and 3.6 percent for 2020.

In October, the institution slashed its forecasts, due to increased trade tariffs between the States and China; and on Monday, it added that the global economic expansion was showing signs of losing momentum.

In the report, the IMF stated that risks to global growth continue to tilt to the downside, with topics such as Brexit, and escalating trade tensions adding to the pressure.

These subjects will of course stay at the forefront of investors' minds, with the future of how the U.K. will leave the European Union still looking uncertain, and trade discussions between China and the U.S., continuing to rumble on.

Speaking of the latter, China appeared to have offered a six-year boost in imports, during recent trade talks with the U.S., officials familiar with the matter told CNBC last week.

PwC: There is opportunity even in the world of pessimism   

On the economic front, the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing survey is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

Meantime, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $39 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill and eight-week bill will also be announced.

Elsewhere, investors will continue to keep abreast of domestic politics as the longest-ever government shutdown continues to wreak havoc and trigger uncertainty across the U.S.

—CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report

