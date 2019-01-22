Chinese mobile users forked out 40 percent of the $101 billion spent globally on apps in 2018

Smartphone growth is slowing down globally, but users last year spent on average three hours a day — or one-and-a-half months a year — on their mobile phones and downloaded a total of around 194 billion applications, according to a report.

For its part, China accounted for nearly half of total apps downloaded in 2018, mobile data and analytics provider App Annie said in its new "The State of Mobile 2019" report.

That was despite a continued slowdown in China's smartphone market as well as a temporary freeze in approvals for the sale of certain games.

As one of the world's largest smartphone markets, China also accounted for almost 40 percent of the $101 billion consumers spent on apps worldwide through paid downloads, in-app purchases and in-app subscriptions last year, the report said. Most of those purchases were made in mobile gaming, it added.

China's smartphone market is unique because its development varies from one city to another, Jaede Tan, a regional director at App Annie, told CNBC.

He explained that the smartphone market is very mature in places like Shanghai and Beijing — users download fewer apps but they tend to spend more time on them and make more in-app purchases.