Cramer's lightning round: I'm blessing a small position in Nvidia here   

Nvidia Corp.: "I think Nvidia's trying to bottom here. Remember, 40 percent of it is gaming-related, but wow, that stock's almost been cut in half. I am willing to say [that] if you want to start a small position in Nvidia, I bless it."

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "You're a bit of a risk-taker there, my friend. That's a risky stock. I don't know. It makes a little money, but I have to tell you, I don't like the trend. I think the stock can go still lower. I'd be very careful there."

Edison Intl.: "I don't want to invest in anything California when it comes to utility. I don't need it. I don't need the aggravation. If I do utilities, I want to sleep at night. American Electric Power and ConEd — they let me sleep at night. By the way, Dominion downgraded today — I thought that was an opportunity."

ArcBest Corp.: "I like motor carrier transport, but I do prefer J.B. Hunt, which had a very good quarter, by the way. J.B. Hunt's doing very, very well. I wish we could own shares in Uber Freight, but J.B. Hunt may be the way."

Investors Bancorp Inc.: "I've done a lot of business with them. I actually owned shares in a bank that got acquired by them many, many years ago. You know, when Brian Moynihan was talking about — he's the CEO of Bank of America — many more banks combining, I immediately thought about Investors. That said, New Jersey, tough state, not a great state for business, and the banks have already had a big move. I'm going to hold off on that one."

Albemarle Corp.: "We got a big downgrade last week. I read the downgrade over and I agree with it. I think that the cycle is a little over for this one. Let's avoid this stock."

Microsoft Corp.: "Don't sell any more. [CEO] Satya Nadella's doing a great job. We did the same thing [and trimmed a little too much] for the ActionAlertsPlus.com club. We told people to sell some, but we're done selling. I think Satya should deliver a great number. It's actually one of the best in show."

Kimberly Clark Corp.: "They report Jan. 23, which looks to me like tomorrow, and we'll see the number. [With a] 3.4 percent yield, you'll be protected."