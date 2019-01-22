Here's what modern newsrooms need to look like in order to survive

Things don't look great for the journalism business.

Tech has changed the news business as many wonder what lies ahead for the industry. The internet upended the old advertising and distribution models. Meanwhile, the whole idea of a strong press as a check on the powerful? That's up in the air, too.

Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times Journalist James Stewart and Former CNN Chairman Walter Isaacson join Jon Fortt discussing the future of journalism and what a modern newsrooms needs to look like to survive.