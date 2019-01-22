John Kerry slams Trump on Paris climate accord exit: 'It's going to cost lives'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry launched a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump's policies on Tuesday, saying his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement will "cost lives."

"People will die because of the president's decision," Kerry said at a CNBC-sponsored panel called "The Future of Our Oceans."

Trump confirmed in June 2017 that the United States was withdrawing from the landmark Paris climate agreement. The White House contended that the country had already reduced its carbon dioxide emissions and did not need the Paris accord to cut them even more.

Trump said the Paris agreement would cost the United States 2.7 million jobs by 2025 and shave trillions from the U.S. economy. He also noted what he called the "draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country."