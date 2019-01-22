Shutdown risks delaying FDA approval of potentially life-saving drugs and therapies

That could create big problems for drugmakers, especially those that may be low on cash and scrambling to push new, innovative drugs to the market to stay in business, analysts say. Delays wouldn't just impact companies with pending applications but those waiting to file once the shutdown ends.

"Delays will start impacting balance sheets as the potential for revenue gets pushed back further and further but the costs continue," said Brian Skorney, a senior analyst at Robert W. Baird who covers biotech.

Applications typically take several months to review. More than ten drugmakers were expecting FDA decisions in March, according to STAT News, weeks after the agency is expected to run out of money.

Johnson & Johnson is one of those companies. It's awaiting approval on its Esketamine nasal spray to treat major depressive disorder. Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told analysts Tuesday that some FDA meetings have been delayed but it didn't expect that to hold up the drug's expected approval by March 4.