Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: IBM, Capital One and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of IBM jumped as much as 7 percent in after hours trading following the release of their better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The company beat on its top and bottom lines. Quarterly revenue was $21.76 billion vs. the $21.71 billion estimated by Wall Street. Earnings per share were $4.87, which beat analysts estimates by 5 cents. It also gave 2019 earnings guidance of $13.90 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $13.79. IBM stock is up nearly 8 percent for the year.

Shares of Capital One fell nearly 4 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The company missed on its top line, reporting $7.01 billion in revenue, lower than the $7.08 billion estimated by analysts.

Shares of TD Ameritrade rose as much as 3 percent after the bell on Tuesday. The company reported first-quarter earnings and beat on the top and bottom lines. The company posted $1.52 billion in revenue, slightly higher than the $1.49 billion estimated by Wall Street. They reported $1.11 earnings per share, which beat estimates by 10 cents.