President Bolsonaro touts 'new Brazil' in Davos, says country will become more business-friendly

The absence of President Donald Trump at this-year's five-day event has thrust Brazil's premier into the spotlight, less than three weeks after his inauguration.

The January get-together is without some of its biggest names, with several world leaders choosing to stay at home to fight domestic crises rather than be seen socializing with the rich and famous.

Nonetheless, the forum is still seen as an opportunity for international heads of state to come together to put the world to rights.

Bolsonaro said his trip to Switzerland was a "great opportunity for me to showcase the unique point in time my country is going through."

"And also an opportunity for me to introduce to all of you the new Brazil that we are building," he added.

The 63-year-old nationalist secured a sweeping election victory late last year, promising to drain the political swamp and fight deep-seated corruption.

"We think Jair Bolsonaro has a big chance to reform the country," Francesco Starace, chief executive at Enel, told CNBC at WEF on Tuesday.

"His agenda is a reform agenda. If it is populist or not populist, we don't care – it is a reform agenda that we think is good for the country and the country needs it," he added.

Bolsonaro is joined at the January get-together by a number of his cabinet ministers. But, it is the presence of U.S.-trained free market advocate Paulo Guedes that has particularly enthused investors.

Bolsonaro's keynote address was reportedly written and revised by Guedes.