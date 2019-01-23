Former Vice President Al Gore and Prince William meet privately at Davos

The former vice president, who's been involved with the fight against global climate change since at least the early 2000's, told the Davos audience in the buildup to his panel yesterday that scientific research showing environmental degradation proves changes need to be made.

"All of these findings add up to a very simple message: We have to change. We are putting 110 million tons of man-made, heat-trapping, global-warming pollution, into the very thin shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet, as if its an open sewer," Gore said at the time.

The meeting with Prince William comes at a time when President Donald Trump regularly expresses skepticism toward, and at times mocks, the science behind the theory of climate change.

"Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is," the president said in a tweet on Sunday. "Wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!"

In November, Trump refuted a report by numerous federal agencies showing Americans will likely see their health and finances impacted by climate change.

"I don't believe it," Trump told reporters when he was asked about the research.