Former Vice President Al Gore and Prince William meet privately at Davos

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, privately met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss environmental issues, CNBC has learned.
The closed door gathering between the two world leaders came after Gore led a panel on Tuesday at the annual confab titled "Safeguarding Our Planet," which focused on climate change. The gathering is one of many that have taken place at a conference that's known to bring together leaders in politics and business to discuss political, social and environmental matters.
When asked about what was discussed, Prince William's communications secretary Jason Knauf said in a brief interview that it was "about the environment, the themes the vice president was talking about on stage last night." The spokesman also noted that Gore is close friends with Charles, Prince of Wales.
Gore repeatedly declined an interview with CNBC.