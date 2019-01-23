The next time you're in the market for a home, ask your agent if he or she is working in your best interest. The answer could save you a headache as well as cash.

Half of the people polled by the Consumer Federation of America said they believed real estate agents are required to operate in the best interest of the buyer or seller they represent.

The consumer advocacy group polled 1,004 individuals in October 2018.

In reality, more than 40 states and Washington, D.C., permit real estate agents to operate on both sides of the table — representing both the buyer and the seller in one transaction — provided that they disclose this so-called "dual agency," the advocacy group found.