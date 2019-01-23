Cramer's lightning round: This sector is the market's 'kiss of death'   

Tenneco Inc.: "Keep looking. Don't pull the trigger. We've got so many other stocks. I don't want you to touch auto. I mean, auto is the kiss of death in this market, even a good one like Tenneco."

PG&E Corp.: "Too hard for me. I mean, anyone who thinks that they know what's going to happen, I think, is dreaming, so I'm going to say stay away."

Nio Inc.: "That is a total dice roll. I'm not recommending any Chinese stocks. At $6, [with] non-retirement money, [if] you want to roll the dice, fine. I prefer to go to the casino, but thank you for your inquiry."

Visa Inc.: "I think [CEO] Al Kelly's doing great. I liked the previous guy, too. He did a good job, too. But here's the problem: of the fintech stocks, ... I prefer Mastercard, then I prefer PayPal, and then I prefer Visa. Now, PayPal I really like — it's in my charitable trust — but Mastercard's gotten a little cheaper right now. But ... I think Visa's terrific."

Caterpillar Inc.: "It yields 2.6 [percent]. I doubt it's going to go to 3 percent. I think Caterpillar's going to do fine. It's caught in this whole web of China trade talks. China isn't that important to them, although it's important. I like Caterpillar. I would buy a little ahead [of its earnings report], but then I would wait to see what happens because this is one wild market."