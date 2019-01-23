China urges US to seek 'win-win' relationship amid long-running trade war

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan addressed international heads of state at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, saying confrontation between Washington and Beijing "harms the interest of both sides."

His eagerly-anticipated speech in snow-clad Davos comes ahead of a March 2 deadline for the U.S. and China to strike a new trade deal.

Washington and Beijing have been locked in a tit-for-tat trade battle for several months, as the world's two largest economies wrangle for global influence.

"For the Chinese and U.S. economies, I believe they are in state of (being) mutually indispensable," Wang said, according to a WEF translation.

"This is a reality, either side can't do without the other side. So, the conclusion is that there has to be a mutual benefit and win-win (relationship)," he added.