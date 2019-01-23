Michael Dell: 'We are public again and very much ready to be so'

After spending half a decade as a private company, Dell Technologies is back in the hands of the public, and Chairman and CEO Michael Dell says he's "very much ready to be so," claiming that over the last five years, he has transformed the company.

In 2013 Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners closed a $25 billion deal to acquire Dell Technologies and take it out of the limelight — and away from the pressure of its investors. The bold move gave the PC maker time to rethink and reposition the struggling company.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Dell told Squawk Box's Becky Quick, "During the period we were private, we really transformed the company. Now almost 90 percent of our engineers are software engineers. The company grew 17 percent in GAAP revenues in the last nine months, our data center business grew 22 percent, and we are the world leader of infrastructure hardware and software and outgrowing the industry."

Dell Technologies' market cap is currently around $32 billion, with seven brands, including Dell, Dell EMC, VMWare, Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA and Virtustream. VMware's new offerings around cloud-native now position Dell to handle multicloud enterprise operations.