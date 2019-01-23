Financials have outpaced the market in 2019 bounce. Here's what that means moving forward

Ten out of eleven sectors ended last week in positive territory.

Only the Utilities sector was down - and just slightly.

But the Financials sector lead the pack with a stand-out gain of 6.12%.

That was financials' best weekly performance since November 11, 2016.

Since 2014, the financial sector ETF - the XLF - has posted similar gains only five other times.

In the week following those, the XLF posted an additional gain 80 percent of the time, averaging 1.66%.

That's compared to an average gain of 1.31% for the S&P 500.