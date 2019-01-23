Stop portraying Arab women as victims, leading Saudi filmmaker says

But the director didn't deny the hardships of being a female artist in the conservative Gulf country — or in general. Al-Mansour received death threats and criticism from the more hard-line elements of Saudi society, and acknowledges that women often have to work harder than men to prove themselves in a place where the workplace has always been dominated by men.

"The general public in the Middle East is not used to women in positions of leadership, so they need support to push them and cultivate their existence... so they have that now, it's up to them to take it to the next level, show the general public they can succeed," she said. "And it's a lot of work — and maybe a woman will have to work twice as hard as a man, which is really frustrating. But hopefully the next generation of females entering the workplace don't have to work as much to prove themselves and to prove that we can succeed and handle the responsibility."

Women make up about 22 percent of the Saudi workforce, according to official statistics, a figure the government aims to bring to 30 percent over the next decade.

Saudi Arabia has seen significant liberalization as part of the government's Vision 2030 program, intended to open up the country and diversify its economy away from oil. A decades-long female driving ban was lifted last year and movie theaters were reintroduced to the country. But serious concerns remain over issues like the country's male guardianship law, as well as the fact that several female activists remain in prison for their efforts in bringing about some of these very changes. Regional observers welcome the kingdom's moves toward more modern gender laws, but maintain that there remains significant work to be done.



