Fears of a split internet mean we should prioritize consumer safety over global standards: Tech CEO

With increasing talk of the U.S. and China's trade war becoming a war over technology, the boss of one software firm thinks it's now time to start thinking about putting the safety of consumers over global internet standards.

The so-called "splinternet" is probably not a phrase you've heard of, but it increasingly has experts worried in an age of geopolitical divides.

The term refers to a literal splitting of the internet into disparate parts as other countries become increasingly suspicious of foreign technology. Former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, for example, recently warned the internet would split in two, with one internet led by the U.S. and the other led by China.

"I think there is a dual concern — standardization across the globe and higher protection, whether its data or infrastructure protection," Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Bernard Charles told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

"We all know that infrastructure should be well-protected, otherwise it's going to put everything at risk at the same time."