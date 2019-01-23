StanChart chief pushes back on reports that its biggest shareholder is unhappy

Standard Chartered's largest shareholder is "very supportive" of the company, chief executive Bill Winters said Wednesday, following a report that it is increasingly unhappy with his restructuring efforts.
Singapore's state-owned investment arm Temasek has been putting the bank under pressure, requesting more frequent briefings from executives and even mulling a position on the firm's board, the Financial Times newspaper reported Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
But Winters on Wednesday pushed back against that report, saying "I'd be surprised if I read anything in the Financial Times which I hadn't heard from them directly."