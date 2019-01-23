US futures point to a muted open, after Tuesday's sharp losses

The tepid trading seen in futures comes after Wall Street closed its previous session deep in the red. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped its four-day winning streak, closing down more than 300 points lower, as global growth fears added jitters to market sentiment.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it had revised down its estimates for global growth, projecting a 3.5 percent growth rate across the globe in 2019, and 3.6 percent for next year. The fund had already slashed its forecasts back in October, due to trade tensions, however issues still remain as the institution keeps its eye on other topics filled with uncertainty, such as Brexit. Weak economic data out of China didn't ease fears either.

Meanwhile, investors continue to keep a close eye on trade negotiations with the Asian nation.

In the latest surrounding trade discussions, the White House has appeared to have rejected a trade planning meeting with its Chinese counterparts this week, as outstanding disagreements over the enforcement of intellectual property rules continue to wane — this according to a source familiar with the situation.

When commenting on the news, the White Housetold CNBC Tuesday that "the teams remain in touch in preparation for high level talks with Vice Premier Liu He" at the end of January. Meantime, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow refuted claims that an official meeting had been called off.

Looking closer to home, investors will keep abreast of domestic politics as the longest-ever government shutdown continues to wreak havoc and trigger uncertainty across the U.S.