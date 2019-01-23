The European Central Bank should wait before announcing any new policy changes given that there are so many geopolitical uncertainties in the world, the CEO of the Dutch lender ING told CNBC Wednesday.

The central bank is due to meet Thursday in Frankfurt after announcing in December the end of its massive bond-buying program. Analysts do not expect any changes but believe ECB President Mario Draghi will recognize there are growing economic risks — without sounding any alarm bells.

"They should just continue on (the) current path of keeping the policy where it is, just see how things pan out," Ralph Hamers told CNBC in Davos.