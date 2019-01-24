American Airlines' shares jump more than 5% after earnings beat

American Airlines shares jumped Thursday after it posted fourth-quarter profits that beat analysts' expectations, even as revenue came in slightly lower than forecast.

The airline's per-share earnings came in at $1.04 on an adjusted basis, slightly above the $1.01 analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected. Revenue in the last three months of the year was $10.94 billion, just below the $10.95 billion Wall Street expected.

Shares were up close to 6 percent in premarket trading.

Executives will hold a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.