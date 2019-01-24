Apple CEO Tim Cook went to Davos for the first time — here's what he got up to

Apple CEO Tim Cook made his first trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, meeting high profile world leaders, amid mounting troubles for the technology giant.

Details of what he did and who he met have not been made public but pictures have surfaced on social media of some of his meetings.

Cook's attendance at Davos comes after Apple recently slashed first-quarter revenue guidance and as it faces problems in China.

An Apple spokesperson is yet to a respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Here's what Cook did at Davos.