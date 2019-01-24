Cramer's lightning round: If you want to play oil refining, go for these stocks   

CVR Refining LP: "There's something going on there. I mean, that yield is just way too high. I think you could be in the house of pain still in that situation. If you want a refiner, we like Valero and we like Marathon [Petroleum]."

Charles Schwab Corp.: "We're getting a little weakness in that group. I did a piece last night — a lot of people were buzzing about it — about how that flash crash that we had in December, right before Christmas, is turning a lot of retail investors off. I've got to be a little more cautious about retail [investing] because the market is making me more cautious about what it's doing to people who invest. Without an investigation, of course. No investigation of anything."

American Finance Trust Inc.: "I think they can [keep paying the dividend], but it's a little opaque. I really think you should look at EPR [Properties]. EPR has a similar mosaic [to] those guys, and yet I think it's safe and I really like them and they come on air."

Kemet Corp.: "This stock was up as a corollary to Xilinx. It really doesn't have that much to do with it, but the ETFs drove it up. I think it's inexpensive. Look, it's a capacitor company. It's an inexpensive stock. I don't think you're going to get hurt. It's better, for instance, than Western Digital, which reported an OK number today and is actually rallying because people felt that they were going to say bad things and they didn't."

Malibu Boats Inc.: "Come on, man. We're best-of-breed guys. We're Brunswick guys. We are never going to waver there, and not just 'cause I have a 17-foot Boston Whaler."