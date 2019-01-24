Soros says China's Xi is the 'most dangerous' opponent of those who believe in open society

Billionaire investor and progressive political activist George Soros launched a blistering attack on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, describing him as the "most dangerous" opponent to those who believe in open society.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Soros lambasted Xi's proposed "social credit" rating system.

His comments come as the Chinese state continues to set up a broad ranking system to monitor its citizens, giving them a "social credit" rating.

First announced in 2014, the system operates so a person's credit score can move up and down depending on their behavior.

The head of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Foundations said the system was "frightening" and "abhorrent."

The mandatory social credit rating system is due to be fully operational in 2020.