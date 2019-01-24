English soccer starts to calibrate the cost of Brexit, as Real Madrid tops revenue league

Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid has topped the list of the world's wealthiest clubs, becoming the first team to generate revenue of 750 million euros ($854 million).

It's not enjoying its finest season on the pitch though, having lost its prized-playing asset Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian rival Juventus and two head coaches since last summer, as well as being off the pace in its domestic league. Deloitte Sports Business Group's annual soccer money league still places the thirteen-time European Champions ahead of the rest.

Real Madrid replaces Manchester United at the top of the table; with the English Premier League team clarifying to CNBC how a variance in exchange rates has impacted the revenues of English clubs.

A Manchester United spokesperson told CNBC that it "isn't too concerned by our position in different financial league tables from year to year, as it is clear Manchester United is consistently a leading global sports brand by any measurement criteria."